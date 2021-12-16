Dempsey Murrell Davis, 77, of Lometa, Tx passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Davis was born on April 10, 1944, in Rosepine, LA to the late Elmo Davis and Trudy Craft. Mr. Davis was a retired peace officer, a reserve deputy, and worked for the Hardin County Sheriff’s department and Bosque County Sheriff’s department. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mr. Davis is preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 55 years, Barbara Davis; brothers, Danny Gerald Davis and David Dewayne Davis; and sister, Mary Lou Davis.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Veronica McDowell, and fiance, Del Whitmire of Evadale, TX; brothers, John Davis, and wife, Anna of Lometa, TX, Dennis Davis and wife Melody of Lometa, TX, and Donald Davis and wife Connie of Lometa, TX; sisters, Connie Van Tassel and husband Van of Rosepine, LA, Wilma Morrell and husband Leon of Lumberton TX, Melba Fontenot and husband Warren of Winnie TX and Karen Niswander of Rosepine, LA; grandchildren, Brittany Sonier and husband, Justin, Summer McDowell, and Austin McDowell; great-grandchildren, Chevy Blake, Layla Lynn, Paisley Nicole, Lawson Cole, and Blakelynn Dale; and a host of loving family and friends.

A service of remembrance will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 12:00 P.M. at Faith & Family Chapel with Reverend Pat Young officiating interment to follow at West Oaks Cemetery in Jasper, Tx at 2:00 P.M. A gathering of family and friends will be held Wednesday, December 15, 2021, from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. at Faith and Family Chapel.

Honoring Mr. Davis as pallbearers are Justin Sonier, Del Whitmire, Toby Davis, Greg Craft, Mike Smith, and Paul Brister.

