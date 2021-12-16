Levi Drake Campbell, 15, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021. He was born on Monday, March 27, 2006, in Tomball.

Levi was preceded in death by his grandfather, Timothy Paul Campbell, Sr., cousins, Joe A. Campbell, and Nicholas Alan Daughtrey.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving father, Timothy Campbell and wife Jennifer, and mother, Sara Walker; sister, Avril Reneé Campbell; grandparents, Marilyn Kay Walker, Jefferson Fred Walker, Jr., Sherri Maureen Ogg and husband James Vernon, and Tina M. Campbell; aunts and uncles, Denise and Joe, Melissa and Jeremy, Brianna and Justin, Shawn and Samantha, Ashlynn, Bridgett, Darron, Melissa and Byron, and Courtney ; cousins, Courtnie, Chasitie, Robert, Avery, Bryann, Jackson, Kyle, Paige, Riley, Seth, Brent, Campbell, and Kenzie; along with countless other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Levi will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

Funeral Services for Levi will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Caney Creek Cowboy Church at 11:00 am. Interment for Levi will immediately follow at Pace-Stancil Memorial Rest Garden. Pastor Mark Grimes officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

