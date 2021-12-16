Tracy Lyen Jones, 55, of Cleveland, Texas was called to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. She was born on Saturday, April 2, 1966, in Nacogdoches, Texas to Clara Mae Husband, who has also preceded her in death.

Tracy was also preceded in death by her children, Dustin Jones and Emily Jones. Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Brandon Milner and Chance Jones; brothers, Billy Murray, Christopher Husband and Doyle Husband; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Tracy Lyen (Davis) Jones, please visit our floral store.

