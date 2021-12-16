Haire announces run for Texas U.S. Congressional District 36

Marvin Jonathan “Jon” Haire, PhD, announced at the Baytown Area Democrats’ holiday party on December 11 that he is officially a candidate for the United States (U.S.) House of Representatives. He is a Democratic candidate for the 36th U.S. Congressional District seat in the Texas March 2022 Primary Election.

The district stretches from the eastern part of Harris County (i.e., the Clear Lake, Seabrook, Baytown, La Porte, Pasadena, and Deer Park areas), north along the Gulf Coast (Chambers, Liberty, Hardin, Tyler, Jasper, and Newton counties) to the Louisiana border. The district includes NASA and the chemical plants along the Houston ship channel. It contains both urban and rural areas and represents, in general, the make-up of America.

Haire has had a distinguished career as a scientist, both in the private arena and in government service. He is an inventor and a patent holder. He started and managed a small tech company. He is an educator, having taught at San Diego Community College and Georgia Tech University.

He was married to his high school sweetheart for 48 years before she died of cancer. He is the father of two daughters and has three grandchildren. He is a Sunday School class leader at the Clear Lake United Methodist Church.

Candidate Haire says he is running because America is at a crossroads. Will we or will we not continue to be a two-party state with a political process relying on vigorous debate and reasonable compromise? He sees the major issues of the campaign as being: healthcare, the control of the Coronavirus, infrastructure expansion, and education and jobs.

Haire wants to apply the skills he developed in his career as a scientist to help solve the problems facing our nation. His decisions will be based on reason in defense of our democratic process of government.

For more information, visit his campaign web site:

www.JonHaireForCongress.com.

