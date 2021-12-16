Liberty County Child Welfare Board seeking donations to help children in foster care

There are upward of 120 children in Liberty County who are under the managing conservatorship of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. That number grows each month.

“Most are harmed and abandoned by the people they trust or want to trust, and love the most. Their stories are hard to hear,” wrote Cyndie Abshire, president of the auxiliary board for Liberty County’s Children Protective Services, in a letter to the community. “You can positively impact their lives by giving in our annual fundraiser. We are reaching out to you, our community, to please consider donating to the Liberty County Children’s Protective Services Board.”

Donations provide for the children’s needs that are not met through the government funds allotted to the CPS Board each year. Without donations to the CPS board, there simply isn’t enough money for these children to experience some of the joys of a normal childhood.

“Many people like to help out families in need, but don’t often think about reaching out to the foster care system. They may be unaware of the needs of children who are away from their birth families due to abuse, neglect, or the parents’ inability to provide for them emotionally, physically or financially,” said Abshire.

“Christmas is supposed to be a magical time – especially for children. We believe that every child in foster care deserves to be a part of that Christmas magic and experience the joy and happiness of the holiday season. When you share with the CPS Board you are giving to the most vulnerable. Your donation will ensure they delight in the magic of Christmas, unwrap gifts, and most importantly, know that someone cares for them today and throughout the year. Your partnership will help them have the Christmas happiness, love, and affection that all children desire,” Abshire continued.

Donations to the board are tax-deductible and every dollar will benefit the foster children of Liberty County.

“We are an all-volunteer run organization, committed to doing everything in our power to improve the lives of these children. You may never see the smiles you give them this Christmas, but we hope you feel their warmth in your heart,” Abshire said.

Mail monetary donations via check payable to Liberty Co CPS Board, P. O. Box 14, Liberty, Texas 77575. A letter of thank you and receipt for tax records will be promptly returned.

“On behalf of all CPS Board members (Donna Hebert, Mary Kay Herzer-Hicks, Marilyn Gilliland, Dr. David Arnold, Ena Stoesser, Becky Dearmore, Wendell Null, Donna Burt, Connie Jordan, and all child victims of Liberty County, thank you for caring and God bless,” Abshire said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

