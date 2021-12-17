Spin-In Market in Liberty burglarized

Liberty Police Department is investigating a burglary that took place in the early morning hours on Friday, Dec. 17, according to Lt. Chip Fairchild, spokesman for the department.

The thief or thieves accessed the Spin-In Market on Main St. by breaking a window. Stolen items include lottery tickets, cigarettes and other tobacco products, Fairchild said.

As of 8 a.m., police were still on the scene investigating. They have not released any information on the description of the suspect or suspects.

Updates will be posted if new information becomes available.

