Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 15, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 15, 2021:

  • Espino, Abraham Delarosa – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
  • Lopez, Michael – Public Intoxication
  • Matthis, Erika Nicole – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Jordan, Lasandra Jean – Public Intoxication
  • Dore, Tyler Austin – Harassing Communication
  • Morales, Christian – Possession of Marijuana
  • Curry, Clifton Anthony – Bond Forfeiture-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Obstructed View Through Windshield or Side/Rear
  • Lopez, Luis Raul – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Curry, Clifton Anthony
  • Dore, Tyler Austin
  • Espino, Abraham Delarosa
  • Jordan, Lasandra Jean
  • Lopez, Luis Raul
  • Lopez, Michael
  • Matthis, Erika Nicole
  • Morales, Christian
  • Summers, Ava Marie

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.