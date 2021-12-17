Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 15, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 15, 2021:

Espino, Abraham Delarosa – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Lopez, Michael – Public Intoxication

Matthis, Erika Nicole – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Jordan, Lasandra Jean – Public Intoxication

Dore, Tyler Austin – Harassing Communication

Morales, Christian – Possession of Marijuana

Curry, Clifton Anthony – Bond Forfeiture-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Obstructed View Through Windshield or Side/Rear

Lopez, Luis Raul – Driving While Intoxicated

