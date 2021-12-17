Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 15, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 15, 2021:
- Espino, Abraham Delarosa – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
- Lopez, Michael – Public Intoxication
- Matthis, Erika Nicole – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Jordan, Lasandra Jean – Public Intoxication
- Dore, Tyler Austin – Harassing Communication
- Morales, Christian – Possession of Marijuana
- Curry, Clifton Anthony – Bond Forfeiture-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Obstructed View Through Windshield or Side/Rear
- Lopez, Luis Raul – Driving While Intoxicated