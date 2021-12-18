On August 22, 1977, God entrusted the care of a baby boy to Phillip and Sherry Bomer, that little boy was Jason Alan Bomer. Jason would later be joined by two brothers, Phillip Daniel and Aaron Matthew. This trio, would often be referred to as “The Boys”. The Bomer family had been and will always be known for how they stick together. Whether right or wrong, they always have each other’s backs.

Jason was what some might call, a rambunctious young boy, he kept everyone around on their toes. He was the main character in what are now infamous tales of mischief and shenanigans. This was definitely a characteristic that never faded. Jason was incredibly witty and had the amazing ability to appear so reserved, but never be fooled…he would quickly remind you he was there with a dead leg, “wet-willy”, an orange from Pop’s tree upside your head, or perhaps a puncture to your drink when you weren’t looking, he always found ways to, again, keep everyone on their toes. Jason was a unique soul, introverted by appearances, but you always knew he was there.

Jason graduated from Westfield High School in 1996. After graduating, he worked at Cabinet Connection with both of his brothers. One can only imagine the episodes that transpired there! He had a few more jobs here and there, including his most current job at Southwest Oil Products as a machinist.

Jason was a really handy guy, he had a knack for very meticulous tasks, if you had a knot in a chain, after a few “choice” words, he would figure it out. He was crafty and found a way to resolve whatever the issue might be, usually in the most creative and unique way. Jason was a simple man, enjoyed simple things and was quite content with a Monster in one hand and fishing pole in the other, he loved golfing or even just staying home with his family.

In 1999, Jason began a new chapter with Melissa, his wife of 20+ years, and shortly after welcome another “Bomer Boy”, Ethan Michael, followed sometime later by Bryson Cole. Jason loved his kids and it was clear that his priority and most loved role was that of Dad. Jason was very family oriented his whole life. From young boy to grown man, he always kept family first. And pity the fool that messed with his family. He was fiercely protective of those he cared about, especially his kids.

We will never understand why Jason was taken from us so suddenly and tragically. There are so many unanswered questions and “Whys?” we all have. The only thing we can all know for sure, is that Jason was loved as much as he loved, he was a good man, good son, good brother, good Dad, good husband, good uncle and good friend. He may not have known it, but he left an impression on everyone who was lucky enough to have met him. He will be sorely missed by us all. Fly high “Bomer Boy” until we see each other again…

Jason leaves behind his wife Melissa, sons Ethan and Bryson, parents Sherry and Phil, brothers Phillip and Aaron and many in-laws, family and friends.

