Sandra Sue Long, 78, of Dayton passed away on December 14, 2021 at her daughter’s home. Sandra was born March 16, 1943 in Waco, Texas to parent Timothy David Long and Faye Dell Neyhard Long.

Sandra had lived in Houston most of her life. She had worked 22 years at Walmart in Jasper and Houston before her retirement. She also worked at Weiners Warehouse and J.C. Penny’s. Sandra enjoyed watching television, listening to music especially Elvis and shopping. She was a very stubborn, selfless and loving person who loved her family very much.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Evelyn Joyce Prether and her granddaughter, Amber Nicole Russell. She is survived by her children, Rhonda Lynn Bagwell and Leigh-Ann Renee’ Evans and husband Kenneth; grandchildren, Cody Allen Russell and Mallory, Ashely Harrell, Brian Harrell, and Kenneth Evans, Jr.; great-granddaughter, Millie Grace Russell; nephew, Russell David Parson and niece, Cheryl Ann Karns; also numerous other relatives and friends.

There are no services scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

