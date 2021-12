The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 16, 2021:

Chapman, Douglas Dean – Failure to Identify Fugitive From Justice

Bounds, Austin Wayne – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Price, Gabriel Thomas – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Bevill, Jose Mario – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Robbins, Stephanie C – Theft of Property

Garcia, Louie Arturo – Hold for Harlingen PD – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

