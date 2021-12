The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 17, 2021:

Nelson, Michael Craig – Driving While Intoxicated

Glavin, Bayleigh Marie – Terroristic Threat

Fregia, Allen Joe Jr. – Disorderly Conduct

Gillespie, Melody Renee – Disorderly Conduct

Gonzalez, Reynol Garza – Possession of Marijuana

