New K-9 team now part of Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office

Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden is proud to introduce the newest members of the #MOCOPCT4 K9 team: Deputy Hosler and K9 Joker.

Joker, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, originally hails from Holland. He enjoys sniffing out contraband, riding in the patrol unit with his partner, and long walks in the woods tracking down bad guys.

Joker’s handler, Deputy Hosler, is no stranger to East Montgomery County. He is in his fifth year of service at Pct. 4, and has been an invaluable member of patrol during his tenure. When a spot became available for a new K9 Deputy, Hosler was up for the challenge.

This dynamic duo met for the first time earlier this Fall when Deputy Hosler and other members of Pct. 4 went to Covenant K9 Services in Houston to pick from a group of four-legged hopefuls.

“It wasn’t easy to choose,” said Hosler. “Joker was ahead of the others in his training, and there was something special about him. We just clicked!”

Deputy Hosler and Joker underwent months of training.

The two spent the last couple of months together in Covenant’s training program. After graduating, both received their certifications: Hosler, a handler, and Joker, a multipurpose K9. The pair officially joined the Pct. 4 K9 Team this past weekend. Other members include Sgt. Bullinger (K9 Harley Quinn) and Deputy Duenas (K9 Kodiak).

“Hosler stepped up in a big way for us,“ stated Constable Hayden. “..and he is the perfect Deputy for the job. He has been successfully working the streets of Pct. 4 for a while now, and adding a specialty tool like Joker to his knowledge and experience will make him even more effective.”

