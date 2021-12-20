Amie “Ann” Webb, 83, of Dayton passed away on December 17, 2021, at her residence. Ann was born April 20, 1938, in Booneville, Mississippi, to parents Ben McCarter and Ora Stevens McCarter.

Ann lived in the Dayton area for the past forty years. She worked as a dietician in several hospitals. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Ann will be missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, HT Webb and Johnny Langley; son, Eddie Hendrickson; brothers, R.C., Charles, Gerald, Joe, Randall; sisters, Geneva, Louise and Earline. She is survived by her children, Jo Langley, Rick Langley and wife Jean, Marvin Langley and wife Cindy, Brenda Garefalos and husband Nick; grandchildren, Bridgett, Misty, Kristy, Sean, Davey, Haston, Nicole and Jeannie; fifteen great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. Also, numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

There are no services scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

