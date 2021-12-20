James A. Pierce, age 86, of Moore, Texas, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021. He was born February 17, 1935, in Shepherd, Texas to parents James Edgar Pierce and Donia Shropshire Pierce who preceded him in death. James A. Pierce is also preceded in death by his former wife, Frances Pierce; wife, Jacqueline Pierce; two sons, James “Jimmy” Pierce Jr. and Christopher Pierce; six brothers, Johnny Page, J.R. Page, Joe Page, Raymond Page, John Pierce, and Charlie Pierce; and one sister Ann Page.

Survivors include his children, Ed Pierce and his wife Nancy, Cheri Pouncy and her husband Danny; along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

James A Pierce lived in Moore, TX his last 7 years; he was a former resident of Shepherd, TX. He proudly served his country in the USMC during the Korean War. He was a strong man of faith, loved the Lord and prayed that all would come to know Jesus. He was a member of Houston Belt and Terminal and First Baptist Church in Shepherd. Mr. Pierce was a Master Mason and lifetime member of the Shepherd and Cedar Creek Lodge.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Monday, December 20, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will follow starting at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Cleveland City Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

