Hilda Annette Harris, age 92 and former resident of New Caney, Texas, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021. She was born November 17, 1929, in Albany, Georgia to parents John Isaac and Laura Mae Juhan Adams who preceded her in death along with her husband of 54 years, Clarence E. Harris; 3 brothers; and 5 sisters.

Survivors include her sons, Mike Harris and Vicki, Steve Harris and Lan, Jim Harris and Donna, Tim Harris, and Todd Harris and Lindsey; sister, Estelle Morales; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas with funeral services starting at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, December 27, 2021, at Houston National Cemetery.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

