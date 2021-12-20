Mary Jane Thompson, age 72 of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021. She was born June 14, 1949, in Tampa, Florida to parents Joseph C. and Mary Jones who preceded her in death.

Mrs. Thompson was a member of the First Pentecostal Church of God in Cleveland, Texas. She worked for Houston and Aldine ISD.

Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Wilbur Larry Thompson; sons, Joseph L. Thompson and wife Susan, James L. Thompson and wife Jeri; sister, Alice Hillman; brother, Sam Robert Jones and wife Kathy; grandchildren, Jordan Thompson, Kayla Thompson, Joshua Hansen, Micah Thompson, and Caleb Thompson; great-grandchild, Tetsuki Ginoza; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

