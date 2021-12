The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 18, 2021:

Osocio, Christian – Reckless Driving

Ford, Kendael Latrail – Public Intoxication (no mugshot)

Santoyo, Samuel Jr. – Criminal Mischief

Simoneaux, David Nolan Anthony – Violation of a Protective Order

Francis, James Edward III – Parole Violation

Lawrence, Kyle Raymond – Criminal Trespass

Torres-Torres, Frailandy – Driving While Intoxicated

