Whataburger in Dayton now open

The long-awaited opening of the newest Whataburger location in Dayton on Saturday had people standing in line when the restaurant opened its doors at 11 a.m. The heavy rains that pushed through the area didn’t stop people from coming in to order Whataburgers, Patty Melts and Spicy Chicken Sandwiches.

Until now, the people of Dayton have had to travel to Liberty to satisfy their Whataburger cravings. The Dayton restaurant comes at a time when the city is experiencing major growth and expansion, which bodes well for the restaurant’s success.

“We are so excited to be here. You have seen it under construction for a little bit, but we have been planning this Whataburger location for a long time,” said William Tamminga, president of BurgerWorks LLC, the franchise that owns the Dayton location and nine others across Southeast Texas.

The staff and management of the new Whataburger location in Dayton are ready to serve customers. The restaurant is open 24 hours a day and is located at 204 SH 146 in Dayton.

“We are thankful to be here. We appreciate all the hospitality and help we have received. You can’t do a project like this by yourself,” added David Tamminga, a partner with BurgerWorks LLC.

Two of the restaurant’s first customers were Councilmen Donald McDaniel and John Headrick. Headrick said he is glad to see the restaurant franchise pick Dayton as a location.

The new restaurant has 110 employees and an additional 10 members of management. Of those, nearly 60 percent are full-time employees. Anna Perez is the operating partner.

The Dayton location has ample parking and dual drive-through lines. Curbside and delivery options are available. The dining room is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. with extended hours on weekends. The drive-through is open 24 hours a day, 364 days a year.

The Whataburger restaurant in Dayton is the 10th location in Southeast Texas for the BurgerWorks franchise. Other Texas locations are in Cleveland, Liberty, Livingston, Winnie, Bridge City, Groves, Nederland and Orange (two locations). BurgerWorks is also expanding into Colorado with Whataburger making its debut in Colorado Springs.

BurgerWorks LLC is planning to host a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony with the Dayton Chamber of Commerce in the coming weeks. That prospective grand opening is expected to take place in January, said Darwin Davis, a spokesperson for the franchise.

William Tamminga (left) and the BurgerWorks team responsible for the Dayton location were on hand for the opening of the restaurant on Saturday.

Customers were already lining up as soon as the new Whataburger restaurant opened on Saturday in Dayton. Despite the heavy rains that traveled through the area on Saturday, the flow of customers was steady.

The new Whataburger restaurant in Dayton is ready to serve delicious burgers, salads and sandwiches to the community.

