John Daniel McIlvain, age 74, of Coldspring, Texas, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021. He was born July 28, 1947, in Cleveland, Texas, to parents Fred McIlvain and Leola Sumrall McIlvain who preceded him in death. John is also preceded in death by grandson Zachary Needham.

Survivors include his children, Jackie Scott and Lea Needham; brother, Gordon McIlvain; sisters, Marilyn McCorkle and her husband David, Gloria J. Owens and her husband Pete; grandchildren, Joshua Harness, Brittany Leasman, Jacob Harness, and Dalton Scott; great grandchildren, Reagan Leasman, Ava Leasman, Hayden Harness, Aubrey Schnelle, Kutter Harness, Cooper Beaver, and Karter Needham; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Monday, December 20, 2021, at Pace Stancil, Cleveland, Texas. Graveside Service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Montague Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas with Bro. David McCorkle officiating.

