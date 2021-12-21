Sherry Lynn Smith, age 75 of Liberty, Texas, passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Magnolia Place Health Care Center.

Sherry was born as the only daughter on October 18, 1946, in Liberty to her parents, E.P. “Fritz” Gregory and Willa “Gertrude” Gregory. She attended Liberty High School and graduated in 1964. In 1976, she married Jessie Coleman “J.C.” Smith, Jr. She was blessed to spend her life as a homemaker, mother, and “Nanny.” And she did that like no other, she truly lived her life for her children and her grandchildren and will be so missed by all that truly knew her.

She also enjoyed the last few years of her working career serving the students and coworkers at Liberty High School as the Liberty ISD Cafeteria Manager. She retired in 2011 after becoming ill.

She is survived by her daughters, Jessica Christi Haidusek and her husband, Joey and Molly Manley and husband James; six grandchildren, Cody Anthony Garrett, Coleman David Haidusek, Cassidy Elizabeth Haidusek, Alexis Manley, Kadi Lee Casey and Kali McAnally and one great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jessie Coleman Smith Jr., daughter, Henri Lynn Rowell and son, John Everett Smith.

Her daughter, Jessica and family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Magnolia Place Health Care Center for their love and care over the past few years.

A memorial service for Sherry will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Allison Funeral Service, Liberty, Texas.

