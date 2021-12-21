Ronald Edward Price, 74, of Daisetta, TX passed away at his residence on Friday, December 17, 2021. Mr. Price was born on August 13, 1947, to the late Louis Price and Edna Elizabeth Wells in Liberty, Tx. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mr. Price was greeted in heaven by his parents; sister, Brenda Price; granddaughter, Bella Shank; and grandson, Briggs Shank.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 15 years, Charlotte Price; sons, Carl Price and wife Jennifer of Batson, Tx, Keith Price and wife Tiffani of Montgomery, TX, and Ethan Price and wife Brianne of Batson, TX; daughters, Erin Shank and husband Brandon of Waynesboro, PA and Stephanie Savage and husband Billy of Keymar, MD; brothers, Roderick Rials and wife Linda of Mauricevile, Tx; sisters, Mary Downing of League City, TX and Ginger Stewart and husband Rod of Del Valle, Tx; grandchildren, Jason Savage, Eden Shank, Paige Shank, Landon Shank, Logan Soto, Peyton Soto, Avery Price, Barrett Price, Brooklynn Howell, AJ Price, Bella Price, and Izaac Price; and a host of loving family and friends.

Cremation services are under the care of Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc.

