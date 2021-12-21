Chris Edward Cargle, 53, of Splendora, Texas passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021. He was born on Monday, February 5, 1968, in Houston, Texas.

Chris was also preceded in death by his mother, Martha Fristch, brother, Mark Cargle, and sister, Janet.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving children, Jacob Cargle and Jessica Cargle; daughter in law, Haley Hawkins; brothers, Mike Cargle, Steve Cargle, Matthew Fristch, and Brad Fristch; sister, Susan; niece, Jennifer Spurlock; grandchildren, Ella and Ethan Cargle; mother of his children, Sonia Langham; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

A Memorial Service for Chris will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Neal Funeral Home at 3:00 pm.

