Norine Burton Blum, 79, of Splendora, Texas, was called to her Heavenly home on Monday, December 20, 2021.

She was born on Tuesday, November 3, 1942, in Splendora, Texas to Lester Chapel Burton and Nannie Victoria Willis Burton, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 61 years, Rev. Harold Blum; children, Deborah Wood and husband Wayne, David Blum and wife Karen; brothers, Lester Ray Burton, Howard Morgan “Buddy” Burton and wife Irene, Dean Burton and wife Barbara; grandchildren, Amber White, Katie Lucas, Connor Wood, Kella Smith, Sydney Blum, and Dalton Blum; great-grandchildren, David Feldman, Paisley Lucas, Dawson Blum, and Coen Wood; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Norine will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Thursday, December 23, 2021, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. Funeral Services will begin promptly at 2:00 following the visitation. Interment for Norine will immediately follow at Plum Grove Cemetery.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

