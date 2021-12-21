Liberty police surprise child with honorary badge

Many young children dream of becoming a police officer when they grow up. Some even wear their Halloween police costumes year-round. Ryder Wilson, a first-grade special-needs student at San Jacinto Elementary in Liberty, is one of those kids.

On Tuesday, Dec. 21, Wilson was home with his parents, enjoying the holiday break from school, when he was surprised by four members of Liberty Police Department.

He excitedly jumped up and down as they handed him an honorary police badge and then rushed inside to show his parents. Still dressed in his pajamas, he put on his police officer shirt before he was escorted to the patrol vehicles.

Ryder Wilson shows off his honorary police badge that he received from Liberty police officers on Tuesday. Pictured with him are Det. Mike Parrish and School Resource Officer Dykeba Bryant.

“Can I drive a police car?” he asked School Resource Officer Dykeba Bryant, who organized the visit along with Det. Mike Parrish, Lt. Elaine Taylor and Donna Smith, the police chief’s secretary.

In lieu of his request, Wilson, still dressed in his pajamas and half of his police costume, got to sit inside a patrol vehicle and push the buttons for lights and sirens.

Bryant, who works in Wilson’s school, says she looks forward to seeing him every day. While he has some challenges to overcome, Bryant is confident that Wilson will one day be able to achieve his dream of being a police officer.

“It’s not ‘if’ he becomes a police officer, it’s ‘when,'” she said.

Ryder Wilson shows his parents his honorary badge.

Ryder Wilson and Liberty Police Department’s School Resource Officer Dykeba Bryant pose outside of a Liberty PD patrol vehicle on Tuesday.

Ryder Bryant gets a first-hand view of the controls inside a police vehicle during a visit to his home in Liberty on Tuesday.

Ryder Wilson receives an honorary police badge from Liberty police officers Dykeba Bryant (right), Det. Mike Parrish (left) and Elaine Taylor (not pictured) during a visit to his home on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

