LCSO investigating shooting of teen in Cleveland

A shooting investigation is underway in Cleveland Tuesday night after a 14-year-old male was shot twice outside his family’s home on CR 3995.

According to Det. Steven Rasberry, the male victim walked out of his house Tuesday evening and up to a vehicle that had pulled up to his residence. Moments later, a person in the vehicle shot him twice.

His family members heard the commotion, came outside to investigate and found that he had been shot. When first responders arrived on the scene, a determination was made to airlift the teen to a Houston area trauma center.

Rasberry said the teen was talking to authorities after the shooting and is expected to survive.

“He claims he doesn’t know why they were there,” said Rasberry of the assailants.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive. They now collecting evidence and reviewing surveillance video captured from nearby homes.

“We are hoping the video evidence will lead to the identification of suspects,” Rasberry said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office by calling 936-336-4500.

