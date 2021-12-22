Constable’s office seizes THC-laced edibles from Daisetta shop

A raid Tuesday of a store in Daisetta is expected to result in felony charges of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, according to a statement from the Pct. 2 Constable’s Office.

Authorities first became suspicious of the activities at the Smoke and Snacks store, located across from Hull-Daisetta High School, after noticing an increase in juvenile vaping and students being caught with vaping devices at school.

“Information gathered by School Resource Officer Skip Young led deputies to the Smoke and Snacks. Pct. 2 Deputy Constable John Tucker started an investigation into where these devices were being purchased. Deputies visited Smoke and Snacks, owned by Usama Anwar of Beaumont,” the statement reads.

After reportedly visiting with clerks, deputy constables noticed on display items for sale that were marked with labeling out of California. These items are known to be manufactured with THC, the chemical known to cause the high in marijuana.

“Deputies recovered 49 bags of chips, infused candy gummies, cereal bars and marijuana pre-rolls infused with THC concentrates at levels 1,333 percent above the legal limit in Texas,” the statement continues.

With the assistance of the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Interdiction Team, a search warrant was executed on Tuesday, during which four more canisters of suspected marijuana and two vials of THC oil allegedly were found. All items that were seized were not of the Delta 8 variant of THC products, which can pose serious risks.

“The Pct. 2 Constable’s Office wants parents to be aware of certain labelling that could very easily be mistaken for common snacks that are consumed by children,” the statement reads.

According to Tucker, the owner of the store is cooperating with authorities. Unrelated to this case, a white male was arrested on the scene for Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug-Free Zone.

After the raid, the Constable’s Office received some pushback from people in the community who suggested that authorities were unfairly targeting the local business.

“It’s heartbreaking that people take to social media and chastise law enforcement before knowing what’s going on, especially when we are protecting their children from ingesting these potentially harmful products,” said Tucker.

