Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 20, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 20, 2021:

  • Boulier, Jessica Marie – Hold for Harris County-Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle
  • Bluford, Ryan Christopher – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon, Possession of Marijuana and Displaying Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration
  • Manuel, Todd – Probation Violation-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Wayman, Gary Wayne – Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle
  • Gumms, Johnny – Silent or Abusive Calls to 911 (no mugshot)
  • Burress, Gabriel Eric – Burglary of a Habitation
  • Turner, Bryce Edward – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
  • McAnally, Annette May – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
  • Everton, Thomas – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
  • Bynum, Jimmie Leon Jr. – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Driver’s License
  • Carmel, Joseph Francis – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence and Terroristic Threat of Family/Household
