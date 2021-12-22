Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 20, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 20, 2021:

Boulier, Jessica Marie – Hold for Harris County-Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle

Bluford, Ryan Christopher – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon, Possession of Marijuana and Displaying Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration

Manuel, Todd – Probation Violation-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Wayman, Gary Wayne – Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle

Gumms, Johnny – Silent or Abusive Calls to 911 (no mugshot)

Burress, Gabriel Eric – Burglary of a Habitation

Turner, Bryce Edward – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

McAnally, Annette May – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Everton, Thomas – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Bynum, Jimmie Leon Jr. – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Driver’s License

Carmel, Joseph Francis – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence and Terroristic Threat of Family/Household

