Liberty County Jail employees host Christmas toy drive

Local children in need will receive Christmas presents this year thanks to a toy drive hosted by the Liberty County Jail employees. All toys are being donated to Bridgehaven Children’s Advocacy Center in Dayton, an organization that helps children who have been traumatized by child abuse.

Jail employees filled two large boxes to overflowing.

“Staff was so charitable in their gifts this year and we are proud of our donation to a worthy cause,” said Ann Marie Mitchell, jail administrator.

The toys were delivered by jail staff and enthusiastically received by staff of Bridgehaven on Dec. 20. The Liberty County Jail hopes to continue their support of the community in the future.

“I have a wonderful team that is always seeking ways to benefit the local community. Our team is professional and has the highest level of integrity as they perform their duties. We love our community and want to do our part to be it the best it can be,” Mitchell said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

