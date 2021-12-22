Vivian Wilson, age 90 of Livingston, Texas passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021. She was born December 13, 1931, in Kerrville, Texas to parents Cecil Warren and Vicki Iola Hester Warren who preceded her in death along with her husbands, William Morkisch and Melvin Wilson; and daughter, Susan Hammock.

Survivors include her children, Tim Morkisch and wife Cora, Vicki Willis and husband Rickey, Debra Moffett and husband Delbert; grandchildren, Sherry, Shannon, Jamie, Tyre, Neesie, Wayne, Vivian, Tisha, and Billy; along with numerous great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Although these are the listed children, she was a mother to all. She enjoyed spending time with her family and will be greatly missed by all.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be starting at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Coldspring, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

