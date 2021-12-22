Liberty woman killed in accident in Rye

A 36-year-old Liberty woman, Mandy Rollins, was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle accident in Rye in north Liberty County. The accident took place around 4 p.m. near the intersection of SH 146 at FM 787.

According to Sgt. Erik Burse, spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Peterbilt tractor-trailer, towing a trailer carrying a bulldozer, was traveling southbound on SH 146.

As it prepared to turn into a private driveway, the Peterbilt was struck in the rear by a northbound Mercury Grand Marquis carrying four persons. Burse said the driver of the vehicle – Sue Cuevas, 48, of Liberty – disregarded a stop sign, causing the crash.

Rollins was the front seat passenger in Cuevas’ vehicle. Her two backseat passengers – 32-year-old James Tullous and a 10-year-old girl – survived the crash, though Tullous also was critically injured.

Cuevas was transported to Kingwood Medical Center with serious injuries, Burse said.

Liberty County Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Cody Parrish made the pronouncement of death at scene and ordered an autopsy.

Rollins’ body was transported to the medical examiner’s office in Beaumont.

