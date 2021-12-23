Gerald Cessna, 82, of Cedar Park, TX, went home to be with the Lord on December 7, 2021. A memorial service in his honor will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 11, in the Prayer Garden of Bethany United Methodist Church, 10010 Anderson Mill Rd., Austin, Texas.

Gerald was born on August 21, 1939, in Liberty, Texas. On June 3, 1960, he was united in marriage to Elizabeth Cooper in Waco. They were married 61 years.

Gerald loved his family dearly, and they loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents Vernon and Thelma Cessna. Survivors include his wife Elizabeth Cessna, his son Jerry Cessna, Jerry’s wife Priscilla Cessna, his daughter Julie Quinn, and his sister Mary Agnes Rudd. Grandchildren include Brenda, Adam, Ian, Caitlin, and Jackson. Great grandchildren include Theodore, Nathaniel, Henry, Boone, and Judah.

Gerald worked as a counselor at Martineau Juvenile Hall in Corpus Christi, Texas. He later worked as the Admissions Director for San Marcos Academy in San Marcos, Texas, until he retired.

Gerald’s Christian walk was central in his life. In his adult life, he was an active member at Parkdale Baptist Church (Corpus Christi), First Baptist Church (San Marcos), First Christian Church (San Marcos), and Bethany United Methodist Church (Austin). He was active in Walk to Emmaus and sponsored several people who participated in the ministry.

He had many hobbies at different points in his life, including oil painting, reading, photography, African violets, and model rockets. Whatever he did, he tried to do well.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org.

