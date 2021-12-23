Helen Marie Conner, 74, of Dayton passed away on December 20, 2021 in Dayton. She was born July 21, 1947 in Cleveland, Texas to parents Alf Walker and Opal Williams Walker.

Helen spent most of her life in Dayton and had also lived in Colorado. She attended Dayton schools and had formerly worked at Neiman Marcus in Houston as a hair stylist. Helen had also owned an antique store and flea market. Helen was Baptist by faith.

Helen Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Chuck” Conner, her parents and her sister, Barbara Pruitt. She is survived by her son, Kyle Conner; grandchildren, Kadden Michael Conner and Illianna Marie Conner; her brothers and sister, Winfred Walker and wife Jeanette, Jimmy Walker, Wilene Walker, and Tommy Walker and wife Rose; also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside service for Helen Marie will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 27, 2021 at Oakdale Cemetery in Daisetta, Texas. Rev. Anthony Scholwinski will be officiating.

