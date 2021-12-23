Catherine J. Wilcox, 96, of Anahuac, Texas, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 17, 2021, in Winnie, Texas, with loving family by her side. She was born on November 6, 1925, in Hicksbaugh, Texas, to the late Jack Bergman and Jannie Dorothy Johnson Ransom. Catherine and her twin sister, Lucille were raised in Monroe City, just east of Anahuac and graduated from Anahuac High School, class of 1943.

Catherine was dedicated to her faith in the Lord. She was a member of First Methodist Church in Anahuac, where she taught Sunday school for many years.

Catherine pursued many interests, some of which included her passion for flower gardening, watching her stories (soap operas) and cooking. Her favorite hobby of all was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Catherine always looked forward to her Thursday hair appointment, which led to lunch and shopping afterwards. She enjoyed her daily coffee time, always in anticipation for any company that came by, including her mom and sisters.

Catherine was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. She was sweet to everyone and will be deeply missed and fondly remember by all who knew and loved her.

Catherine was preceded in death by her parents; and her beloved husband of sixty years, Donald R. Wilcox. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her children Donald Wayne Wilcox and wife Tina of Anahuac and Gwen Wilcox of Anahuac; her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; her twin sister Lucille Turner of Anahuac and her sister Mary Kirkham of Anahuac; her numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Taylor Wilcox, Cody Wilcox, Dane Wilcox, Foster Heard, Stevie Simon, Sammy Simon, and Andres Chavez. Honorary pallbearers are David Kirkham, Jimmy Turner, and Leslie Turner.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 1pm, on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street in Anahuac. A funeral service will follow at 2pm, at the funeral home, with Pastor Mark Trice, officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Crook Huffman Family Cemetery in Anahuac, Texas.

