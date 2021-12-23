Juventino Salsedo Jr., 34, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021. He was born on Monday, November 23, 1987, in Muenster, Texas to Juventino Salsedo and Zita (Martinez) Salsedo.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Alma Ramirez; parents, Juventino Salsedo and Zita (Martinez) Salsedo; children, Joseph Salsedo, and Julian Salsedo; brothers, Jose Alfredo Salsedo, Jesse Salsedo and wife Angelica; sisters, Maribel Salsedo and husband Rogelio, Leticia Salsedo and husband Elias, Immelda Salsedo and husband Edward, Idalia Salsedo; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Juventino Salsedo Jr., please visit our floral store.

