Johnny Ray Olsen, 72, of Shepherd, Texas passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. He was born on Sunday, April 17, 1949, in Houston, Texas to Louis Riley Olsen and Juanita (Deaton) McGrew, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Johnny was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Camlyn Jean Olsen, grandson, Steven “Bud” Beshears, sister, Jackie Kay, and mother of his daughter, Sandra Olsen Racicot.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving daughter, Tamara Beshears and husband Steve; brothers, Jerry Kay, Jimmy Olsen, and Donny Kay; grandchildren, Kelsey Griffis, Austin Griffis and wife Taylor, Chelsey Rosin, and Tonya Kay; great-grandchildren, Presley Griffis, Hunter Rosin, Kaden Rosin, Emilio Vega, CJ Williams, Kendall Williams, Drake Beshears, and Macie Beshears; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Johnny will be held at Neal Funeral Home on December 27, 2021, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A funeral service for Johnny will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 pm. Interment will immediately follow at Farley Chapel Cemetery.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Johnny, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

