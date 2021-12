The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 21, 2021:

Badall, Joseph Dominic – Possession of Marijuana

Bradley, Jakyran Martez – Possession of Marijuana

Kaderli, Forrest Glenn – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Dilley, Timothy Adam – Theft of Property

Carter, Corry Allen – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm By Felon and Possession of Marijuana Amparo-Alvarado, Andres Alberto – Hold for Harris County-Driving While Intoxicated

