LCSO chaplains reach senior certification with ICPC

Since the creation of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Family Assistance Unit by Sheriff Bobby Rader when he first took office, it is now staffed with eight volunteer chaplains who are ministers of their local churches with both the program and the team reaching new heights in many situations.

Most recently Chaplain Kenneth Smith, Sr., Bishop of the Church That Cares in Tarkington for the past 30 years, and Father Ted Smith of the St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Liberty for the past 14 years have both completed additional and extensive training by the International Conference of Police Chaplains ( ICPC ) and have now attained their “Senior” certification.

Smith is also a reserve sergeant with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

The ICPC letter to each Chaplain states in part, “This certification attests to your completion of 150 hours of professional studies and five years as a law enforcement chaplain.”

Not content to slow down in serving the community and the law enforcement field, both chaplains are now working hard towards attaining the next level of “Masters” certification.

Both Smiths say it is a blessing to meet the spiritual needs of the public as well as the needs of any law enforcement personnel or first responders in Liberty County that would call upon them for assistance of any kind and at any time and especially during this Christmas season.

