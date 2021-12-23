Liberty County Bikes for Christmas donates bikes to children of first responders, law enforcement

Liberty County Bikes for Christmas gave Santa a helping hand this year by donating more than 50 bikes to the children of first responders and law enforcement personnel.

Liberty County Bikes for Christmas Founder David Milam said it seemed fitting for the bikes to go to these children as their parents faithfully serve the community all year long, often working holidays, weekends and through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The recipients were selected with the help of Pct. 4 Commissioner Leon Wilson and wife, Amanda, who is the director of the Dayton Community Center, and Liberty County Sheriff Bobby Rader.

Dayton Police Department’s Harlie Head picks up a bike for her son during the Liberty County Bikes for Christmas giveaway on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

“They sometimes go unappreciated and we wanted to show some respect for them by helping them out with Christmas,” Milam said.

The bikes were distributed on Tuesday, Dec. 21, from the Liberty Walmart, which works with Liberty County Bikes for Christmas each year.

“We weren’t able to do any of our big giveaways last year or the year before because of the pandemic. Hopefully next year we will be able to get everything back up and running, and help a whole lot more people,” Milam said.

In its 16th year as an organization, Liberty County Bikes for Christmas has assisted families by providing more than 4,000 bicycles and thousands of toys, clothing items and backpacks. One year, the organization gave away 1,500 bikes, 300 tricycles and 7,000 to 8,000 toys. In years past, they have also provided holiday food packets and fed people at the events.

Milam is striving to get the organization back to those levels and could use community support through financial donations.

Anyone wishing to make a donation for next year’s event is encouraged to stop by Milam Tire and Auto, 1020 US 90, Liberty, Texas. For more information, call 936-334-9500.

Rachel, Abby, Ethan and Chris – the children of Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputy Nathan Aragon and wife, Lana, each received new bikes through Liberty County Bikes for Christmas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

