Slippers for Seniors brings gifts to nursing centers’ residents in Liberty

AVON Representative Jayna Swarthout of Liberty is warming the hearts and feet of residents at local nursing homes by starting a donation event called Slippers for Seniors.

Swarthout wanted to help the nursing homes because she knew the residents would benefit from slippers and would help keep their feet warm. She knows some people may not get gifts or have family or friends to stop by for a visit, so she knew these gifts would brighten their Christmas and lift spirits.

Initially she planned to provide slippers to the residents of one nursing home in Liberty, but donations began to come in from all over, even other states. Soon there were enough donations to provide both slippers and extras, such as hand creams and lip balms, to the residents of both nursing homes. A total of 135 pairs of slippers were given away.

Magnolia Place Healthcare LLP staff receive Slippers for Seniors for the residents of the home.

Magnolia Place Healthcare LLP, located on Magnolia Street, and Liberty Health Care Center, located on Travis Street, both in Liberty, were the recipients of the slippers.

Swarthout wants to send a huge heartfelt thanks to all her customers, friends and family for all the donations.

“This would not had happened without all the participation and love,” she said.

Swarthout plans on making this an annual Christmas event, and she’s already looking forward to Christmas 2022.

