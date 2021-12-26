Joshua David Zaborowski, 30, of Dayton passed away on December 23, 2021. Joshua was born May 6, 1991, in Conroe, Texas to parents Dave and Pamela Avery Zaborowski.

Joshua had lived in Dayton for the past 4 years and was previously of Spring. He worked for Allegiance Ambulance as an EMT for the past 2 years. Joshua enjoyed the outdoors, and he was a survivalist. He was planning to start blacksmithing. He loved his family and will be missed by all that knew and loved him.

Joshua was preceded in death by his grandparents, Barbara and Frank Avery, David Zaborowski; his aunt, Darla Schrecengost. He is survived by his wife of 4 years, Nicole Zaborowski of Dayton; his daughter, Alina Zaborowski; his parents, Dave Zaborowski and wife Sonia and Pamela Avery; grandparents, Carolyn Miers, Gilbert Miers, Jeff Polk and Nancy Polk; brothers, Caleb Zaborowski and Melissa Rodriquez, Kyle McHenry, and Conner McHenry; parents-in-law, Bobby and Tina Greene; brother-in-law, Jason Beasley and Tara, Shane Greene and Joey; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.

A memorial service for Joshua will be 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until service time at 1:00 p.m.

