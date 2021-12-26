Timothy “Tim” Herrington, 54, of Dayton passed away in Cabo, Mexico. He was born July 28, 1967 in Utah to Pam and Gary Herrington.

Tim had been a resident of Dayton most of his life and had also lived in Beaumont. Tim was a machinist for Chevron-Phillips for over 30 years. He enjoyed BBQ gatherings and fishing.

Tim was preceded in death by his mother, Pam Herrington. He is survived by his wife of three years, Stacy Pike Herrington; his father, Gary Herrington; his children, Kacy Herrington, Todd Herrington and wife Halie, and Holly Barton and husband Kaleb; his stepson, Nathan Campbell; his grandchildren, Beau Herrington and Raylee Burton; brothers, Quinton Herrington and wife Naomi and Blair Herrington and wife Many; also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be scheduled later in January.

Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton.

