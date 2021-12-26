Destiny Rhianah Dodd of Hull, our little angel left this world on Thursday December 23, 2021, in Houston, with her family by her side. She was 14.

She was the most beautiful, vibrant busy child in the world ! She loved to eat! Cheeseballs were her favorite. Both hands in a jar of cheeseballs on the couch. Everyone loved her and and she has put her mark on everyone she met in the world.

““The itsy bitsy spider crawled up the water spout.

Down came the rain, and washed the spider out.

Out came the sun, and dried up all the rain,

and the itsy bitsy spider went up the spout again”

