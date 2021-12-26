Jack Dean Cordry, 78, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021.

He was born on Sunday, June 23, 1943, in Mission, South Dakota to Vincent Cordry and Elizabeth Mae (Klein) Cordry, both of whom have preceded him in death. Jack was also preceded in death by his brother, Ernis Lee Cordry.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 45 years, Dorothy Sweeten; daughter, Leonette Wilikins and husband Curtis; brother, Robert Cordry of Fort Worth; sisters, Sandy Cross of Fort Worth, Wanda Hamle of Fort Worth; granddaughters, Lacy and Wanda Wilikins; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

