Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 22, 2021

By
bbnewseditor
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 22, 2021:

  • Bokemeyer, Alisa Machell – Public Intoxication
  • Alford, Shawn Michael – Hold for Trinity County-Forgery
  • Kelley, Ashley Lloyd – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Farmer, Darrell Keith – Hold for Harris County-Failure to Identify/Give False Information, Failure to Identify/Give False Information and Criminal Trespass
  • Salazar, Ray – Deadly Conduct/Discharging Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Salazar, Ray
  • Kelley, Ashley Lloyd
  • Farmer, Darrell Keith
  • Bokemeyer, Alisa Machell
  • Alford, Shawn Michael

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.