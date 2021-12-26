Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 22, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 22, 2021:
- Bokemeyer, Alisa Machell – Public Intoxication
- Alford, Shawn Michael – Hold for Trinity County-Forgery
- Kelley, Ashley Lloyd – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Farmer, Darrell Keith – Hold for Harris County-Failure to Identify/Give False Information, Failure to Identify/Give False Information and Criminal Trespass
- Salazar, Ray – Deadly Conduct/Discharging Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Possession of a Controlled Substance