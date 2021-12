The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 23, 2021:

Corindia, Jessica – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information and Hold for Harris County-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Hernandez, Silvia – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Gonzalez, Giselle Lysette – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Franta, Tracy – Public Intoxication

Hampton, Bowen Keith – Public Intoxication

