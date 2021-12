The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 24, 2021:

Wilson, Xavier Anthony – Aggravated Robbery, Evading Arrest, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Hold for Harris County-Aggravated Robbery With a Deadly Weapon, Hold for Harris County-Robbery-Bodily Injury

Havener, Harry Dean III – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Gonzalez, Jose Rosario Villa – Public Intoxication

