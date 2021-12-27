Home invasion suspects sought in Liberty County

Armed gunmen forced their way into a home on CR 343 in north Liberty County around 4:12 a.m. Monday morning. The two Hispanic assailants reportedly kicked in the front door of a home occupied by a woman and her two juvenile cousins.

Capt. Ken DeFoor, spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, said 911 dispatchers received a call from the frantic mom who was screaming that she had just been robbed at her residence. By the time deputies arrived at her home, the two assailants had fled the scene.

According to Sheriff’s Deputy Stephen Earhart, Ingrid Hernandez was in her home, along with her two juvenile cousins, when two Hispanic males kicked the front door in and rushed into her bedroom. They allegedly put a gun to her head while demanding money.

After securing approximately $3,000 in cash, one of the suspects, identified as 31-year-old George Villanueva, fired a gun into the floor. Both men ran from the home and left in an unknown direction.

According to Deputy Earhart, Hernandez knew Villanueva from some sort of earlier association but Hernandez did not know nor have a good description of the second robbery suspect. Dep. Earhart said the investigation is still ongoing with possible robbery charges pending as more information is obtained.

In the meantime, anyone with information on the robbery suspect George Villanueva and his unknown associate are requested to call the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 936-336-4500 or the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and provide a tip leading to their arrest.

The identity of anyone providing a “tip” leading to the arrest of these two suspects will remain anonymous and that person may be able to secure a reward for that information.

