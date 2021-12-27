Light Up Liberty contest winners announced

K3 Designs, owned by Kennedy Rives, is this year’s winner of the Light Up Liberty contest, a Christmas lighting event hosted by The Health Fix, Meadow Noyer AllState, Bluebonnet News and Liberty County Chamber of Commerce.

The contest has Liberty businesses decorate their storefronts with holiday lighting to raise money for the Rainbow Room, which provides emergency supplies for children who are removed or at risk of being removed from their homes due to neglect or abuse. Each participating business pays a $25 entry fee that, when coupled with donations from the contest hosts, provides a respectable donation to the Rainbow Room.

The contest allows the public to decide the winner. Photos of the storefronts were uploaded to the Bluebonnet News Facebook page. K3 Designs had the most votes followed by Heritage Market in second place and Sass’n It Up in third place.

Heritage Market – second place

Sass’n It Up – third place

As the winner of the contest, K3 Designs will be featured in an upcoming article on Bluebonnet News. Rives, along with the contest hosts and a representative of the Rainbow Room, will be included in the check presentation in the coming days.

“We are thankful for this year’s participants,” said Betty Runkle with The Health Fix. “Next year we hope to build it even bigger. We are already looking forward to next year’s contest.”

Other participants included Sullins and Johnston law firm, Liberty Med Spa and Texas First Bank.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

