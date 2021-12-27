Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 25, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 25, 2021:

  • Fischer, Amber Marie – Public Intoxication
  • Perez, Bryan – Public Intoxication
  • Sanchez, Ismael – Driving While Intoxicated and Speeding, Greater than 10 percent over posted limit
  • Cox, Dillon – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence and Interfering With Emergency Request for Assistance
  • Sifuentes, Jesus Garcia – Driving While Intoxicated with Child Under 15 Years of Age
  • Carter, Chad Dwayne – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Pickett, Lana Carr – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
  • Lafour, Stephine Len – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Pruitt, Patrick Allen – Possession of Marijuana
  • King, James Christopher – Criminal Mischief and Public Intoxication (other than alcohol)
  • David, Orlando Rashaad – Public Intoxication
  • Carter, Chad Dwayne
  • Cox, Dillon
  • David, Orlando Rashaad
  • Fischer, Amber Marie
  • King, James Christopher
  • Lafour, Stephine Len
  • Perez, Bryan
  • Pickett, Lana Carr
  • Pruitt, Patrick Allen
  • Sanchez, Ismael
  • Sifuentes, Jesus Garcia

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.