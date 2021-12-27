Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 25, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 25, 2021:

Fischer, Amber Marie – Public Intoxication

Perez, Bryan – Public Intoxication

Sanchez, Ismael – Driving While Intoxicated and Speeding, Greater than 10 percent over posted limit

Cox, Dillon – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence and Interfering With Emergency Request for Assistance

Sifuentes, Jesus Garcia – Driving While Intoxicated with Child Under 15 Years of Age

Carter, Chad Dwayne – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Pickett, Lana Carr – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Lafour, Stephine Len – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Pruitt, Patrick Allen – Possession of Marijuana

King, James Christopher – Criminal Mischief and Public Intoxication (other than alcohol)

David, Orlando Rashaad – Public Intoxication

