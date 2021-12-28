Danial Doyle Fillingame, 61, of Saratoga, TX passed away on Friday December 24, 2021 at his home. He was born in Freeport, TX on September 20, 1960 to Joseph and Emily Fillingame.

Danny Fillingame was a man of many colors. He was a father, a friend, a husband, a grandfather, a brother, and more. Those that knew him would tell you that Danny was someone that they could count on to show up when they needed help and this is what he will always be remembered for. He was not a rich man, but he never thought twice about giving his last dollar, or even the shirt off his back, to help someone in need, even if it meant that he went without. The kindness that Danny had in him made the world a better place and we could all take a lesson from him in being of service to others. Life will not be the same without him.

Family was so important to Danny. His brothers were his best friends and his favorite thing to do was spend time with his sons and his grandchildren. He made sure that he did that as often as he possibly could. Throughout his life he worked as a mechanic, a truck driver, dry walling, in industrial construction, and more. He was otherwise known as a jack of all trades. There was nothing Danny couldn’t fix. Next to family and helping others, Danny was probably more passionate about riding motorcycles than anything else. He loved the freedom of hitting the open road on his bike with the wind blowing through his long hair. He was who he was and he refused to change for anyone. If you knew him, you know he’s riding through the gates of Heaven now on his Harley Davidson in his blue jeans and sleeveless shirt with his hair pulled back and a bandana tied around his head, smiling down on those he loved.

Danny was preceded in death by his mother, Emily Jane Morse; his father, Joseph “Jack” Fillingame; and two sisters, Laura Grumbles and Lisa Vest. He leaves behind his wife, Tammy Fillingame; sons Dennis Haley and wife Janelle of Vidor, Jasper Fillingame and wife Hannah of Saratoga, and Cruz Fillingame and wife Erica of Kirbyville; siblings Joseph Fillingame of Saratoga, Nicky Fillingame and wife Sharon of Saratoga, Michael Tucker and wife Rachael of Saratoga, Theresa Doucette and husband Jesse of Saratoga, Rose Fillingame of Pearland, and Pamela Ener and husband Wilson of Saratoga; grandchildren Alexis Clayton and husband Brandon, Lauren Haley, Charleigh Haley, Waylon Borel, Jaxon Fillingame, Amelia Fillingame, and Alice Fillingame; many nieces and nephews; an abundance of friends; and his beloved dog Stella.

Pallbearers will be Dennis Haley, Jasper Fillingame, Cruz Fillingame, Michael Tucker, Nicky Fillingame, Joseph Fillingame, James Gartner, Joshua Fillingame, Joe Fillingame, David Vest, Justin Fillingame, and Aaron Vest.

Visitation will be Tuesday December 28, 2021 at Faith and Family Funeral Home in Batson, TX at 5 pm for immediate family and from 6-8 pm for everyone else. The service to honor Danny’s life will be held Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Faith and Family Funeral Home in Batson, TX at 2 pm. Interment will follow at Phelps Cemetery in Saratoga.

